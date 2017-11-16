GENE HOGLAN Is "Super Excited" About Today's Release Of New Art Collection; Video

Today, November 16th, drum legend Gene Hoglan (Testament, Dethklok, Strapping Young Lad, etc.) unveils his fine art debut collection.

Says Gene: "I'm super excited about the release of my art collection today. 12 different pieces, all highly limited in edition. All numbered and signed by me."

Completed with art team SceneFour, the release is a pioneering effort in the new medium of crafting visual art through drum performance. See and own the art at genehoglanart.com.