GENE HOGLAN Joins Forces With SceneFour For Upcoming Art Collection; Video Trailer
October 12, 2017, 40 minutes ago
On November 16th, drum legend Gene Hoglan will unveil his fine art debut collection. Completed with art team SceneFour, the release is a pioneering effort in the new medium of crafting visual art through drum performance.
Check out a video trailer below, and sign up for the interest list at this location.
Hoglan has played drums with Testament, Dethklok, Strapping Young Lad, Dark Angel, Death and many more.
(Photo - Alex Solca)