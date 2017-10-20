GENE HOGLAN Plays GALAKTIKON Track "On My Way" From The Atomic Clock: The Clock Strikes Two Instructional DVD

The Atomic Clock: The Clock Strikes Two is Gene Hoglan’s second drum DVD and it is available now for online download and in physical copies. An excerpt from the DVD has been released and consists of the Galaktikon track, “On My Way”.

Today, Gene recalls the recording process of the track, the contractual issues behind the recording of the second Deth album and playing some fun sections of the song for the DVD.

"In November of 2008, as Brendon and I were just about to go in and track DethAlbum II, we hit some kind of contractual snag with the Turner Network, delaying the recording indefinitely. So, instead of eating the recording time that had been scheduled for many weeks, Brendon asked if I would be interested in doing a bunch of tunes that he'd had kicking around for awhile. And although we had only done the first DethAlbum together as well as the subsequent tour, I jumped at the chance to work with Brendon and Ulrich (Wild-our producer) in the studio again. Both guys make recording a total blast. So chill, so creative, so allowing of others to show their creativity, I'da been nuts to turn it down. Since I am not nuts, we all got in there and made a really killer album which went on to become Brendon Small's Galaktikon, a true gem."

"Not much to say about this track that I didn't already say on the DVD, but I sure enjoy the tune, as well as the part I had in creating the super-fun middle section. I recall that towards the end of my tracking, Brendon mentioned that the network were finally getting over their Cranial Rectitis and were going to finally give the go-ahead to get started on DethAlbum II, but as I found out way later, according to Brendon it was actually really touch and go to get that go-ahead from the CR-afflicted network. DethAlbum II quite possibly was not ever going to be made. Boy, that woulda made titling that third DethAlbum even more challenging..."

(Photo - Alex Solca)