GENE HOGLAN Releases The Atomic Clock DVD For Online Download

Heavy metal legend Gene Hoglan has released his very first DVD, The Atomic Clock, for immediate online download.

Originally released on DVD in 2010, it now makes it's way to the online ranks for an easy and quick download of the entire production or each piece of the film in sections. This release covers a multitude of tips, tricks and cheats as well as full play throughs of songs from his projects Mechanism, Mr. Plow and others.

Blast beat training, hand, finger and feet warm up techniques, Gene's tasty chops, drumming influences, inspirational words and much more are readily available at a click of the mouse.

Says Gene of this project: "This is an informative, educational and entertaining look at the minutiae of my playing. I'll be taking you inside my head and be showing what makes my drumming, Me!"

