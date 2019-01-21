GENE SIMMONS - 2019 Vault Experiences Up For Grabs

The Demon is back with a one-two punch for 2019. Catch Gene on tour with KISS in 2019 and join the Vault Experience after the show. Limited to just ten buyers, you'll get to meet Gene, have KISS items signed, and take highly-coveted photos with the God Of Thunder in full makeup.

"Gene here. Thank you to everyone who made the Vault experience such a huge success in 2018. I traveled to 35 cities in nine countries around the world and brought the largest box set of all time to thousands of fans. But I’m not done yet. You and I will meet on a day off during the KISS tour in your city. Or you can just get The Vault sent directly to you.

For those unfamiliar with The Vault it is my musical 'Alter-Ego.' 50 years of unreleased solo recordings I created between 1966 and 2016 on 11 CDs packaged in a hardcover coffee table book featuring 50,000 words and 160 pages of unseen photos. All housed in a 40 LB deluxe safe made of metal and wood. The Vault also features collectables available exclusively to the box set. Includes the first ever non-makeup Gene Simmons action figure and two sided gold medallion.

There are only a limited amount of Vaults left. Please accept my personal invitation. Welcome to The Vault."

Meet Gene Simmons! You and one guest will meet The Demon himself backstage after a KISS show in your city. This intimate and deeply private event will be limited to no more than ten buyers and their guests. 1 guest per buyer. At the meet and greet, Gene will sign The Vault Book (complete with 11 CDS) as well as 2 personal items (no instruments) and you will also get to take a photo with the God Of Thunder in full makeup with your mobile device. The Vault and its contents (the book, 11 CDs, action figure, coin, and 1 new 2019 red Vault t-shirt) will be shipped directly to your home in a two secure boxes.

Note that this Vault Experience does not include tickets to the KISS show. You and your guest must have concert tickets in order to get into the venue. Do not purchase this experience without purchasing your concert tickets first. Available dates are as listed:

January

31 – Vancouver, BC

February

1 – Portland, OR

2 – Tacoma, WA

4 – Spokane, WA

7 – San Diego, CA

8 – Fresno, CA

9 – Sacramento, CA

12 – Anaheim, CA

13 – Glendale, AZ

15 – Las Vegas, NV

16 – Los Angeles, CA

