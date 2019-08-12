GENE SIMMONS Abdicates Role As Chief Evangelist Officer For Global Cannabis Company Invictus

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. announced today that rock icon and marketing and branding innovator, Gene Simmons, has abdicated his position as the company’s Chief Evangelist Officer.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Gene. He has been a valuable asset to the company,” said Trevor Dixon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Invictus. “Gene has pledged his ongoing support of the company, its leadership and its new direction.”

Mr. Simmons continues to be a shareholder in Invictus.

“I have enjoyed my time with Invictus,” said Simmons. “I remain a big fan!”

Invictus is a global cannabis company with a focus on the Canadian cannabis space, offering a selection of products under a wide range of cannabinoid profiles that fit the demand of the company’s medical clients and retail customers. The company’s integrated sales approach is defined by five pillars of distribution including medical, adult-use, international, Licensed Producer to Licensed Producer and sales to provinces.