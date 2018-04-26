GENE SIMMONS Addresses KISS "End Of The Road" Rumours - "The Band Doesn't Want To Stay On Stage A Day Longer Than When We Feel Valid"

Speaking with the Chicago Sun-Times in support of his ongoing Vault Experience tour, KISS icon Gene Simmons touched on the idea that the band will officially call it quits at some point.

Simmons: "We can’t keep doing this forever. We are the hardest-working band in show business. If Jagger stepped into my Dragon Boots he couldn’t last a half hour. The band doesn’t want to stay on stage a day longer than when we feel valid. Remember, we introduced ourselves as 'When you wanted the best you got the best, the hottest band in the world. Not we 'used to be' the best."

On March 24th, KISS icon Gene Simmons brought his Vault Experience to New York City. He revealed that original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley will support the Gene Simmons Band for upcoming five shows in Australia. Dates will be confirmed soon. Check out the clip below.

On February 24th, Simmons brought The vault Experience to St. Louis. He was joined by Frehley for an on-stage jam session. Check out the video below.