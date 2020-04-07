GENE SIMMONS Addresses "Well-Meaning Religious People" About Quarantine - "You're Not Listening To The Same God I Am, God Is Saying 'STAY HOME'!"; Video
KISS singer/bassist, Gene Simmons, has issued another message in regards to the fight against the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. Simmons spoke to TMZ, who shared the video below:
KISS singer/guitarist, Paul Stanley, released the video below, in which he performs the KISS classics "Makin' Love", "Hotter Than Hell", and "Got To Choose" from home quarantine.