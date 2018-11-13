GENE SIMMONS, ALICE COOPER, ROB ZOMBIE, METALLICA And ANTHRAX Members Pay Tribute To Marvel Legend STAN LEE

Alice Cooper, KISS' Gene Simmons, Rob Zombie, Metallica's Kirk Hammett, and Anthrax's Scott Ian took to social media to pay tribute to Stan Lee, the legendary writer, editor and publisher of Marvel Comics, who passed away in Los Angeles on Monday, November 12th, at 95 years of age.

In 1977 Marvel Comics issued "A Marvel Comics Super Special!: KISS." Blood from each band member was drawn by a registered nurse, witnessed by a notary public, and poured into the vats of red ink used for printing the comic at Marvel's Borden Ink plant in Depew, New York. Marvel also published a second KISS comic in 1978.

The Hollywood Reporter recalls a quote from Gene Simmons in a 1979 interview: "His stories taught me that even superheroes like Spider-Man and the Incredible Hulk have ego deficiencies and girl problems and do not live in their macho fantasies 24 hours a day. Through the honesty of guys like Spider-Man, I learned about the shades of grey in human nature."

