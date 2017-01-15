GENE SIMMONS And PAUL STANLEY Attend Groundbreaking Of Rock & Brews Casino And Resort In Oklahoma (Video)

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS were in Braman, Oklahoma on Thursday, January 12th for the groundbreaking of the new Rock & Brews Casino And Resort that is scheduled to open in 2018. Simmons and Stanley are partners in the project with the Kaw Nation Casino northwest of Ponca City, about 15 miles south of the Kansas state line on Interstate 35.

The video below was shot by Travis Heying.

KISS Kruise VII will be sailing out of New Orleans to Costa Maya and Cozumel on Norwegian Pearl from November 5th - 10th, 2017.

Join the pre-sale for your chance to book before the event goes on sale to the public. Those who book during the pre-sale will receive a limited edition KISS Navy Salute Scarf prior to sailing. This comfortable, lightweight scarf can be worn all year long and is the perfect way to salute your KISS Navy Leaders. Whether you're wearing it around your neck or holding high above your head for all to see, it’s a great way to show your passion, love and dedication for the best band in the world - the one and only KISS!

Once you join, you’ll be emailed booking details and an Earliest Booking Time around January 16th. Learn more about how booking times are determined.

Please Note: Being a part of the pre-sale does not guarantee cabins will be left for purchase when it’s your time to book. The hope is to accommodate everyone that wants to join this experience. In the case of a sell out, they will create a wait list for those still interested in booking upon any cabin cancellations.

Says organizers: “Each year’s experience is unique and we can’t wait to share more details soon!”

KISS Kruise VI recap video: