GENE SIMMONS Asking $22 Million For California Mansion

KISS bassist / vocalist Gene Simmons and his wife, Shannon Tweed Simmons, are listing their home in the Benedict Canyon area of Los Angeles, CA for $22 million after nearly four decades, reports Katherine Clarke of The Wall Street Journal.

Gene and Shannon will be moving to a 24-acre estate in Washington, near Mount Rainier. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal about the reason behind this relocation, Gene said, "California and Beverly Hills have been treating folks that create jobs badly and the tax rates are unacceptable. I work hard and pay my taxes and I don't want to cry the Beverly Hills blues, but enough is enough."

According to Jack Flemming of The Los Angeles Times, Gene Simmons paid $1.34 million for the property back in 1986. The estate centers on a 16,000-square-foot mansion. High-end amenities fill out the rest of the compound, including a swimming pool with a 60-foot slide, a tennis court, and parking for 35 cars. Seven bedrooms are spread across the floor plan — many of which open to decks and balconies overlooking the landscaped grounds. To view a slideshow, click here.