GENE SIMMONS BAND To Open 2018 Foellinger Theatre Outdoor Season

KISS singer/bassist Gene Simmons' Gene Simmons Band will open the 2018 Foellinger Theatre outdoor season on May 4th in Fort Wayne, Indiana, reports WANE.com.

Tickets go on sale Febraury 16th at 8 AM. They can be purchased at Wooden Nickel Records stores in Fort Wayne, the Fort Wayne Parks Department office on East State Boulevard, by phone at (260) 427-6000, or online at foellingertheatre.org. Price range between $59 and $99.

Find the Gene Simmons Band's complete live itinerary here.