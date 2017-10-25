GENE SIMMONS Brings Simmons Comics Group Characters To Arcana Studio; Preview Of Upcoming Comic Books Available

Bleeding Cool News reports that KISS bassist/singer Gene Simmons has returned to comics, this time bringing back his characters from his own Simmons Comics Group, over to Arcana Studio.

Rich Johnston says: “These promise to tap into Gene’s deep love of comics, while employing relative industry unknowns to do so - including artists from Millarworld’s Talent Search 2017. These are comics that you might want to read on public transport tucked inside a copy of Lumberjanes.”

Dominatrix: Hellbent In Heels will be released in November, with Zipper: Cosmic Jungle due in December. More comic details and a preview of each at Bleeding Cool News.