GENE SIMMONS Checks-In From Self-Quarantine – “Doodling Is A Way To Take Your Mind Off Of Everything”

KISS legend Gene Simmons was a guest on Fox Los Angeles this morning to talk KISS, COVID-19, and self-quarantine. Simmons relayed that he is passing a lot of time by doodling different pieces of art.

KISS singer/guitarist, Paul Stanley, released the video below, in which he performs the KISS classics "Makin' Love", "Hotter Than Hell", and "Got To Choose" from home quarantine.