GENE SIMMONS Collaborates On Two Songs For ACE FREHLEY's Next Solo Album; Video Interview Posted

During an interview with 92 KQRS, KISS co-founder Gene Simmons revealed he has collaborated with Ace Frehley on two songs for the guitarist's next solo album.

Simmons: "Two days ago I was with Ace, who's not in the band — he used to be in the band three different times — and we wrote two songs. He asked me to write for his next solo record. So I went over to his place, way out in the desert some place, and we wrote two things."

Brace yourself, North America: Gene Simmons is going solo. The provocative and over-the-top showman is famous worldwide for his on and offstage antics as a member of KISS, where he became notorious for his fire-breathing, tongue-waggling performances as his rock alter ego The Demon, and sang lead vocals on hits like "Rock And Roll All Night", "Calling Dr. Love", "I Love It Loud", and "A World Without Heroes". Now out of makeup, Simmons is embarking on his first-ever solo tour with a red-hot backing band to perform some high-octane rock hits. Don't miss the God Of Thunder himself when Simmons comes to your town. Confirmed dates are as listed:

August

4 - Harrah's - Funner, CA

5 - Riverside Performing Arts Center - Riverside, CA

11 - Mahnoment Casino - Mahnoment, MN

12 - North Star Mohegan Resort - Bowler, WI

25 - The Colosseum at Ceasars - Windsor, ON

26 - Wizard World - Chicago, IL

September

8 - American Music Theater - Lancaster, PA

16 - Nashville Bike Week - Nashville, TN

21 - Matter.ngo Concert - Minneapolis, MN

23 - Edmonton Expo - Edmonton, AB

October

28 - Northside Festival - Monterrey, Mexico

30 - Pepsi Center - Mexico City, Mexico

November

11 - Rhode Island Comic Con - Rhode Island, NY

17 - Austin Wizard World Con - Austin, TX

On June 2nd, Gene Simmons performed with his solo band at the Trocadero Theatre in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, following the Wizard World Comic Con event at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Fan-filmed video footage from the show is available for streaming below.

Gene performed the following setlist:

“Deuce”

“Shout It Out Loud”

“Nothin' To Lose”

“Calling Dr. Love”

“Do You Love Me”

“I Love It Loud”

“Parasite”

“Radioactive”

“Christine Sixteen”

“Sweet & Dirty Love” (live debut)

“Got Love For Sale”

“Cold Gin”

“Charisma”

“Domino”

“Rice Pudding” (Jeff Beck cover)

“Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll”

“Rock And Roll All Nite”