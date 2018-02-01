GENE SIMMONS - Dates In Seattle and Denver Added To Vault Experience Tour

KISS icon Gene Simmons has added new dates for Seattle and Denver to his Vault Experience tour. His schedule is now as follows:

February

10 - Las Vegas, NV

17 - Boston, MA

18 - Philadelphia, PA

24 - St. Louis, MI

March

3 - Seattle, WA (new date)

10 - Denver, CO (new date)

17 - London, England

18 - Frankfurt, Germany

24 - New York, NY

25 - New York, NY

April

7 - Japan

8 - Japan

14 - Nashville, TN

15 - Memphis, TN

21 - Dallas, TX

22 - Dallas, TX

28 - Cleveland, OH

May

5 - Toronto, ON

6 - Toronto, ON

12 - Chicago, IL

13 - Chicago, IL

19 - Brazil

20 - Brazil

June

2 - Sweden

3 - Oslo, Norway

9 - Atlanta, GA

10 - Charlotte, NC

23 - New Orleans, LA

24 - New Orleans, LA

July

8 - Madrid, Spain

22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands

August

28 - Adelaide, Australia

30 - Melbourne, Australia

31 - Sydney, Australia

September

1 - Brisbane, Australia

Go to GeneSimmonsVault.com for venue and purchase information..

On January 6th, Simmons began delivering copies of his new box set, Gene Simmons - The Vault Experience, personally to fans that have purchased it. The 8-hour event took place at the Capitol Records building in Los Angeles, CA and featured appearances by KISS drummer Eric Singer, and former KISS members Ace Frehley and Bruce Kulick.

Check out a new video below:

Fan-filmed video of the quartet performing an acoustic set, as well as Simmons and Frehley trading stories and jamming, is available below. Video courtesy of Sonny Pooni at Podcast Rock City.

Celebrating 50 years in rock (1966-2016) Gene Simmons, multi-hyphenate entrepreneur, co-founder and front man of KISS, America’s number one gold record award-winning group of all time in all categories (RIAA), and one of the most recognized performers in the world, recently announced the unprecedented release of Gene Simmons: The Vault Experience in partnership with Rhino Entertainment.

Gene Simmons: The Vault Experience commemorates and celebrates Simmons’ notorious five-decade journey as a rock icon, offering fans around the world a limited-edition collectible ‘Vault’ with contents that offer a unique look into The Demon’s colourful life, including never-before-released songs, photos, stories and collectible items. Additionally, every Vault will be personally delivered to each fan by Simmons himself.

Gene Simmons: The Vault Experience begins with a personal delivery, by Simmons himself, of a numbered, limited-edition, 17” x 25” 38-pound Vault, during Simmons’ Vault World Tour set to take place January 2018 through December 2018.

Priced at $2,000 - each unique Vault includes:

* 150 never-before-released tracks written and performed by Simmons, and featuring notable rock and roll artists, including members of KISS past and present

* Packaged in a massive 12” x 12” x 6” leather-bound commemorative book containing dozens of never- before-seen images of Simmons throughout his 50-year career

* These unreleased tracks are exclusive to The Vault and will not be available in other physical or digital configurations

* Limited-edition collectibles including a Gene Simmons non-makeup action figure and an “In Gene We Trust” oversized medallion

* A one-of-a-kind, hand-selected original piece of memorabilia from Gene’s personal collection

During the one-on-one meet and greets with the delivery of the Vaults, Simmons will travel around the world, to a designated location to take photos and video with the fan and a guest, and sign autographs. In addition to the private meeting, fans will receive a Vault Pre-Pack* and join a small group of other fans for “Songs and Stories” from The Vault and a Q&A with Simmons. Within a month of purchase, fans will also receive via mail a Vault Pre-Pack featuring a USB including the first track “Are You Ready”, a signed golden ticket, exclusive t- shirt, and a laminate.

“Any artist can release a boxed set, and never really thank the fans for their support,” said Simmons. “I want to celebrate my 50th anniversary in rock WITH the fans, and I have had a blast putting something really special together for them. Gene Simmons: The Vault Experience gives fans something truly unique that they can keep forever, and it gives me a chance to personally thank them for all of their support over the years.”

“What Gene and Rhino have put together with The Vault Experience is truly unprecedented. We have taken the idea of a boxed set to a completely different level,” says Mark Pinkus, President of Rhino Entertainment. “As a card-carrying member of the KISS Army from a young age, I’m honored to be working with Gene on such an exciting and innovative project. His fans are going to be absolutely blown away by The Vault Experience.”

For the ultimate fan, an additional Vault Experience is available:

* The Home Experience** - $50,000

Launching December 2017 in the US and in cities around the world, the Home Experience includes a personal delivery of The Vault to the fan’s home by Simmons himself; one of the first 300 limited- edition numbered Vaults; two hours with Simmons at the fan’s home (or location of their choice) for a special event with up to 25 friends and family; photos, videos and autographs; an intimate “Songs & Stories” playback session and Q&A with Gene; and a Vault Pre-Pack for all guests in attendance.

For a complete schedule of all Vault Experiences or to pre-order, visit GeneSimmonsVault.com or call 1-833-GSVault.

* Some scheduling and travel restrictions may apply

Rhino Records has uploaded a medley of sample tracks from The Vault; listen via the audio player below.