GENE SIMMONS - "Don't Kid Yourself... Anybody Who Is In A Band Has More Attention Than They'll Ever Want"

As much as he plays the “Demon” makeup character on stage, KISS singer/bassist Gene Simmons has developed an offstage media persona that’s just as firmly locked in the era of 1970s dinosaur rock - but he says people are free to take it or leave it.

“Don’t kid yourself... anybody who is in a band has more attention than they’ll ever want,’’ he tells Australia's The Advertiser ahead of his shows with his solo band down under later this year. “Because of being in a band, you’ll get knocks on the door at all times. You don’t have to go searching for it… everything is appropriate, if you both want to. If I insulted you, I don’t mean that, but you can always get up and walk out. I don’t like everybody I meet either.’’

Read more at adelaidenow.com.au.

Catch Gene Simmons live in Australia with support from Ace Frehley on the following dates:

August

28 - Adelaide, Australia - Adelaide Ent Center

30 - Melbourne, Australia - Margaret Court Theater

31 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theater

September

1 - Brisbane, Australia - Tivoli Theater

Get tickets, and find Gene's complete live itinerary, here.