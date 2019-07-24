GENE SIMMONS Dons Skull Prosthetic For Armed Response Movie; Photo

KISS singer/bassist Gene Simmons took to social media to share a photo of himself donning a skull prosthetic for a movie he co-produced last year, called Armed Response. Behold, the bald demon...

Apologies, I meant ARMED RESPONSE. Originally, our movie was called TEMPLE, and when I tweeted this, I had a brain fart. https://t.co/FeYKdZuaNg — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) July 23, 2019



Simmons will be hosting a Gallery Premiere event of 20 of his Basses at Animazing Gallery, located inside The Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 12th.

Each bass has been commissioned to an artist to create a one-of-a-kind Art Guitar masterpiece. Along with an excellent selection of very accomplished artists, Gene Simmons has reached out to a small handful of artists who've never had the opportunity to have their art shown at a premier gallery.

You will see every form of art meshed with Gene’s Iconic Basses! An inspiring and impressive show. Yes, of course, they will be for sale, but it is a gallery, so even if you don’t have the interest in buying, these are totally worth seeing! And, Gene Simmons is hosting the premiere night with VIP tickets available to attend as well. Details at this location.

KISS are currently on their End Of The Road tour, performing next on August 6 at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. Find the band's complete End Of The Road tour itinerary here, and watch some footage from July 16 at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, below: