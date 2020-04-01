GENE SIMMONS Encourages You To Play By The Rules During COVID-19 Pandemic - "Let's Get Over Ourselves"; Video
April 1, 2020, 33 minutes ago
KISS singer/bassist, Gene Simmons, has issued a message, thanking front line workers in the fight against the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, and encouraging people to follow the rules in battling the virus. Watch the video below:
KISS recently announced their rescheduled End Of The Road 2020 Latin American dates. The new shows are listed below.
A new Paraguay concert date will be announced soon. Visit kissonline.com/tour for Ultimate, VIP & Ticket information.
New dates:
November
10 - Brasilia, Brazil - Nilson Nelson
12 - Uberlandia, Brazil - Estadio Parque do Sabia
14 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque
15 - Ribeirao Preto, Brazil - Arena Eurobike
17 - Curitiba, Brazil - Pedreira Paulo Leminsky
19 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Venue to be announced soon
21 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Costanera Sur
24 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena
28 - Lima, Peru - Arena 1
December
1 - Bogota, Colombia - Movistar Arena
4 - San Jose, Costa Rica - Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
8 - San Salvador, El Salvador - Estadio Magico Gonzalez