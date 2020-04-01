GENE SIMMONS Encourages You To Play By The Rules During COVID-19 Pandemic - "Let's Get Over Ourselves"; Video

KISS singer/bassist, Gene Simmons, has issued a message, thanking front line workers in the fight against the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, and encouraging people to follow the rules in battling the virus. Watch the video below:

KISS recently announced their rescheduled End Of The Road 2020 Latin American dates. The new shows are listed below.

A new Paraguay concert date will be announced soon. Visit kissonline.com/tour for Ultimate, VIP & Ticket information.

New dates:

November

10 - Brasilia, Brazil - Nilson Nelson

12 - Uberlandia, Brazil - Estadio Parque do Sabia

14 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque

15 - Ribeirao Preto, Brazil - Arena Eurobike

17 - Curitiba, Brazil - Pedreira Paulo Leminsky

19 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Venue to be announced soon

21 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Costanera Sur

24 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena

28 - Lima, Peru - Arena 1

December

1 - Bogota, Colombia - Movistar Arena

4 - San Jose, Costa Rica - Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica

8 - San Salvador, El Salvador - Estadio Magico Gonzalez