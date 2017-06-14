GENE SIMMONS Files Application For Trademark On Legendary Devil's Horns Hand Gesture

KISS frontman Gene Simmons is awaiting the signal from the US Patent and Trademark Office after he filed an application for a trademark on a hand gesture, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Below is the drawing that's included in the application:

According to Simmons, this hand gesture was first used in commerce on November 14th, 1974, which appears to correspond with KISS’ Hotter Than Hell tour. The report states that the hand gesture appears quite similar to what's known as the "Sign of the horns," a devil signal that, according to an entertaining entry from Wikipedia, dates back to the 5th Century BC founder of Buddhism. It's also the American Sign Language gesture for "I love you."

Simmons is claiming the hand gesture mark for "entertainment, namely, live performances by a musical artist; personal appearances by a musical artist."

