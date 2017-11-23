GENE SIMMONS Guests On Talk Is Jericho Podcast - "I Like Raw Power"

The Talk Is Jericho podcast, featuring Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho, welcomes KISS icon Gene Simmons...

Jericho: "There's only one guest big enough for episode 400! That's Gene Simmons of KISS and his $2000 Gene Simmons Vault! And you'll find out why $2000 is a small price to pay for the 10-disc, metal road case box set that comes hand-delivered by The Demon himself! Gene's also talking about attempting to trademark his hand gesture, KISS tribute bands, changing his given name, Paul McCartney, getting schooled by Carol Kaye of The Wrecking Crew, and how Jiminy Cricket from the movie Pinocchio changed his life."

Check out the podcast here.

Simmons: "I like raw power. I want to be worshiped like the god I am, and in some ways I have to make concessions and agree on a common culture and a common language otherwise we're going back to the tower of Babylon, complete chaos. You're fluent in Serbian, I'm fluent in Hungarian, everybody's fluent in every other language, and you can't communicate. You must decide on a way of communication and certain laws. And of course, it's flexible.

So the law of Earth is English. It's the universal language. It wasn't always. It used to be Spanish and French and other. And English is not my first language, it's my fourth. So I had to learn the language. When I learn the language it is fluent in the sound and the musicality. And that's the highest respect you an give to culture and to people - speak the fucking language correctly."

Daily Beast is reporting that KISS bassist / vocalist Gene Simmons released a statement Friday (November 17th) after Daily Beast reported that Fox News had banned him for life following a sexist, wildly inappropriate outburst at their offices.

“I have appeared frequently over the years on various Fox News and Fox Business programs and have a tremendous amount of respect for the talented women and men who work there,” the statement read. “While I believe that what is being reported is highly exaggerated and misleading, I am sincerely sorry that I unintentionally offended members of the Fox team during my visit.”

Further details can be found here.

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com