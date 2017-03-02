GENE SIMMONS - "I'm Working On A Box Set That Is Gonna Put Together 150 Songs That Have Never Been Released"

KISS legend Gene Simmons recently spoke with B.J. Lisko at CantonRep.com. Following is an excerpt from the interview:

Q: I thought KISS put out a really strong record a few years back with Monster. Is there any possibility the band might do new music in the future?

Simmons: "We're so busy touring around the world, and people in America might not know it, but we just came back from Japan, and we're going to Europe in May. We start in Moscow May 1st. It's just tough to find the time to sit down for six months and do nothing but a record. I'm not inclined to go out there and work your ass off making something you're proud of and then to have everybody steal it and download it and file share it. That's not for me."

Q: But is there a satisfaction at all in writing and recording and putting something out for yourself, though?

Simmons: "Well, I can tell you I'm working on a box set that is gonna put together 150 songs that have never been released. That news is gonna be released soon."

Q: The idea of KISS moving on without Paul Stanley and yourself is another highly-debated topic among KISS fans. You see it working to some degree with bands like AC/DC with only one original member and Foreigner, who often play live with none. Is it a testament to the strength of the music that an idea like that could work for generations to come?

Simmons: "Well, AC/DC has had 21 different members. But it's more than music. It's a vibe. You can't just get a jazz musician to step up there with a rock band, I don't care who it is, and make it convincing. Not just in how you play, but how you stand on stage. People are listening with their eyes. They're bringing their eyes, and you better make that work. It's not just your ears. When you stayed at home in the old days, you could turn on the radio, and you didn't know what anybody looked like. That's different. But once Elvis started shaking his hips, image was very important. But I don't want to torture people with my soliloquies and pontification on the state of music as it exists. The simple idea is, March 18th, I'll be at the Agora, and I'll be at Wizard World, and people can go to wizardworld.com to find out all about it, and it's going to be a great time."

Wizard World, Inc., the preeminent producer of Wizard World Comic Cons across North America, has formed a new Touring Unit in partnership with veteran music and technology executive Nick Turner. The new unit will bring vibrant live entertainment to Wizard World shows, building on the Wizard’s initiative to create an atmosphere of a weekend festival at every Wizard World show.

Wizard World is proud to announce that the first venture of Wizard World Touring a joint venture production with Gene Simmons by which the legendary KISS front-man, bassist and rock icon will perform “An Evening With Gene Simmons And Hs Band” and attend five Wizard World Comic Con events as an iconic star attraction in 2017. The club venue concerts are in conjunction with appearances at conventions in Cleveland (March 18th - 19th), St. Louis (April 8th - 9th), Philadelphia (June 2nd - 3rd), Chicago (August 26th - 27th) and Austin (November 17th - 18th).

Evening concerts are planned on Friday in each of the respective cities, with Simmons on hand each Saturday to greet fans, pose for photo ops, sign autographs and conduct live interactive Q&A sessions at each Wizard world Comic Con.

“I’m excited to bring Rock & Roll back to Wizard World Comic Con in 2017,” said Simmons. “It will be great to meet fans and perform for them in every city.”

John D. Maatta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wizard World stated: “We are thrilled to be working with Gene for our inaugural production by Wizard World Touring. Gene is a showman-businessman hyphenate, and there is no better entertainer whom the fans love more.” Maatta continued: “We are working very hard at Wizard World to build it into a ‘best of breed’ entertainment/live event company. Wizard World Touring is another aggressive step forward into a sector that is extremely promising for us—It is a brand new day at Wizard World. We are very pleased to have a seasoned executive of the caliber of Nick Turner to guide us into this space.”

The agreement is the beginning of a new touring unit spearheaded by Nick Turner, which will bring entertainment to Wizard World shows, building on the promotion’s initiative to create an atmosphere of a weekend festival at every stop.

In Cleveland, fans can rock out on Saturday night, March 18th, with “An Evening With Gene Simmons And His Band” at Agora Theater (5000 Euclid Ave.) beginning at 8 PM. Tickets are available for $29.95 in advance at agoracleveland.com and wizardworld.com and $35 at the door, with special meet-and-greet packages also available. Venues, times and pricing for other cities to be announced closer to those respective shows.

Simmons, who was a big hit in his first Wizard World Comic Con appearance in Richmond in 2016, is a multi-hyphenate entrepreneur and one of the world’s most recognized personalities. He co-founded KISS 42 years ago. KISS is America's #1 Gold Record Award Winning Group of all time, in all categories (RIAA). KISS has sold over 100 million CDs and DVDs worldwide, is celebrating its 43rd year, and continues to sell out stadiums and arenas around the world, breaking box-office records set by Elvis and the Beatles. KISS was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the 2014 induction ceremony, and the band is recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for its pioneering work.

Wizard World comic and gaming con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Wizard World is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor. The famed Wizard World Comic Con Portland Costume Contest will take place on Saturday night.

