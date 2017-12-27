GENE SIMMONS - "I’m Delusionally Fascinated By Myself"

The Guardian has published KISS icon Gene Simmons' rundown of facts about himself. An excerpt from the list is available below.

Gene Simmons:

- "I’m my own biggest fan. I’m delusionally fascinated by myself. I love the sound of my own voice. If you don’t feel like that, fake it until you believe it. If you like yourself, it’s the sexiest thing in the world."

- "KISS have sued lots of people (for plagiarism) and won. But some people we don’t sue. We didn’t sue Bruce Springsteen for 'Outlaw Pete' (which takes the main melody for KISS' 1979 disco hit 'I Was Made For Loving You'). How do we decide who to sue and who not to? We like Springsteen. We don’t sue."

- "I’m proud of still having my own hair. It’s messed up from years of bad hairspray and breathing fire onstage, but it’s all mine. I’m grey, so I have to dye it, but it’s mine. Sadly, as the years pass, and the less I have on my head, the more I have on my back and my ass, and in my nose."

Gene Simmons is heading to Europe in July 2018 for some solo shows. Dates are currently as follows:

July

15 - Masters Of Rock Festival - Vizovice, Czech Republic

16 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria

18 - Rockhal - Luxembourg

19 - 013 - Tilburg, Holland

20 - Rocks Magazine 20th Anniversary - Oberhausen, Germany

