GENE SIMMONS In New Audio Interview - "KISS Is Not A Charity"
January 16, 2017, an hour ago
“People have convinced themselves they don't wanna pay for stuff and last time I checked, KISS is not a charity,” said Gene Simmons during a recent appearance on the SDR (Sex, Drugs & Rock N Roll) podcast with hosts Big Jay Oakerson and Ralph Sutton.
“We're philanthropic but I'll be the one that decides how much I give and and where, not some college kid to decide, 'you have enough money, I don't wanna pay for your record.’ Make a distinction between commerce and philanthropy. So, the idea of doing another KISS record, unless and if there's a financial model that works, personally I'm not interested in it.”
Listen to the entire podcast via the SoundCloud audio player below.
Catch KISS live in concert at the following shows:
May
1 - Olympiski - Moscow, Russia
4 - Hartwell Arena - Helsinki, Finland
6 - Tele2 Arena - Stockholm, Sweden
7 - Spekrun - Oslo, Norway
9 - Forum Horsens - Horsens, Denmark
10 - Scandinavium - Gothenburg, Sweden
12 - Westfallenhalle - Dortmund, Germany
13 - Schleyerhalle - Stuttgart, Germany
15 - Pala Apitour - Turin, Italy
16 - Unipol Arena- Bologna, Italy
18 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany
20 - BVV - Brno, Czech Republic
21 - Stadthalle - Vienna, Austria
23 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, Germany
24 - Ahoy - Rotterdam, Holland
27 - SSE Hydro - Glasgow, UK
28 - Barclaycard Arena - Birmingham, UK
30 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, UK
31 - O2 - London, UK