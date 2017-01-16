GENE SIMMONS In New Audio Interview - "KISS Is Not A Charity"

“People have convinced themselves they don't wanna pay for stuff and last time I checked, KISS is not a charity,” said Gene Simmons during a recent appearance on the SDR (Sex, Drugs & Rock N Roll) podcast with hosts Big Jay Oakerson and Ralph Sutton.

“We're philanthropic but I'll be the one that decides how much I give and and where, not some college kid to decide, 'you have enough money, I don't wanna pay for your record.’ Make a distinction between commerce and philanthropy. So, the idea of doing another KISS record, unless and if there's a financial model that works, personally I'm not interested in it.”

Catch KISS live in concert at the following shows:

May

1 - Olympiski - Moscow, Russia

4 - Hartwell Arena - Helsinki, Finland

6 - Tele2 Arena - Stockholm, Sweden

7 - Spekrun - Oslo, Norway

9 - Forum Horsens - Horsens, Denmark

10 - Scandinavium - Gothenburg, Sweden

12 - Westfallenhalle - Dortmund, Germany

13 - Schleyerhalle - Stuttgart, Germany

15 - Pala Apitour - Turin, Italy

16 - Unipol Arena- Bologna, Italy

18 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany

20 - BVV - Brno, Czech Republic

21 - Stadthalle - Vienna, Austria

23 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, Germany

24 - Ahoy - Rotterdam, Holland

27 - SSE Hydro - Glasgow, UK

28 - Barclaycard Arena - Birmingham, UK

30 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, UK

31 - O2 - London, UK