GENE SIMMONS Invites CREEM CIRCUS To Join Him In Philadelphia

Legendary KISS bassist / vocalist Gene Simmons has been appearing at Wizard World Comic Con events across the USA including June 2-3 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. This is the first time that Simmons has taken his solo band on a tour and the response has been phenomenal. On June 2, Gene and his band will be performing live, following the Wizard World show, directly down the street at the historic Trocadero theater. Gene has invited Creem Circus (pictured below) to open the show.

Creem Circus guitarist, Jim Cara, has been Gene’s Custom Bass maker for many years at Gene Simmons Axe Company. Creem Circus has gathered a great following from being a part of the #teamgene world and for their contributions bringing back 70’s arena style rock. The Philadelphia band’s first release, Rock and/or Roll on Creep Records was released with global response and sales, demanding a Vinyl release after the initial success with digital, and hard sales. The band has been signed again for the upcoming 2017 release.



Creem Circus has been compared to Sweet, T-Rex, Slade, Free, MC5, and Mott The Hoople. Given the name Creem Circus, in honor of two highly influential rock magazines of the era, the band brings a Wild Glitter Boogie Arena Rock show that impresses retro hard rock fans. They like to say, “We’re your Favorite Band’s Favorite Band” due to the reception from many rock icons at the band’s shows.

Gene will have two opening acts at The Trocadero in Philadelphia on June 2, Creem Circus and YOU?

Gene Simmons and Wizard World seek an outstanding local band to perform as one of the opening acts for Wizard World: Presents An Evening with Gene Simmons and His Band, Friday, June 2, beginning at 8 p.m. Area bands must submit video links to openingact@wizardworld.com, specifying "Philadelphia Opening Act" in the subject line, by May 19 for consideration. Simmons will select one group from among the entrants to perform along with Creem Circus before his show on June 2.

The winner will be announced via media and on Wizard World social media channels on May 26, and notified by email and/or telephone. The winner will also be posted on The Trocadero Theatre website and on its social media channels on that date. See more at this location.