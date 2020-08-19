GENE SIMMONS Lists Hollywood Hills Retreat For $2.2 Million; Photo Gallery
August 19, 2020, 43 minutes ago
Los Angeles Times is reporting that KISS singer/bassist Gene Simmons is hoping for a hit in Hollywood Hills, where his scenic canyon retreat just hit the market for $2.2 million. It’ll cap a seven-year stay for the musician; records show he paid $1.45 million for the home in 2013.
Perched at the top of a gated road in Laurel Canyon, the private hideaway takes in sweeping city views from three different levels of decks, as well as a tiered backyard with a dining area down below.
Previous listings show the home once boasted a Midcentury style, but a remodel introduced a more modern feel. Wide-plank floors, gallery white walls and pocketing glass doors fill the sunny, scenic open floor plan.
Read more and view a photo gallery at Los Angeles Times.
KISS recently announced the rescheduled dates of their End Of The Road North American tour with David Lee Roth. Ticket holders from the postponed dates will be honored for the news ones. If you’re unable to make the new date, please head here for information on refunds.
Dates:
August
18 - Mansfield, MA - Great Woods
19 - Bangor, ME - Waterfront
21 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall*
22 - Hartford, CT - Meadows
26 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank
28 - Raleigh, NC - Walnut Creek
29 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood
September
1 - Dayton, OH - Nutter Center
2 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob
4 - Tinley Park, IL - The World
5 - Milwaukee, WI - Marcus
17 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight
18 - George, WA - The Gorge
21 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
22 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA
25 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island
26 - Phoenix, AZ - Desert Sky
29 - Austin, TX - 360
October
1 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies
2 - Tulsa, OK - BOK
5 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast
6 - Lafayette, LA - Cajundome
* no David Lee Roth