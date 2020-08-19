GENE SIMMONS Lists Hollywood Hills Retreat For $2.2 Million; Photo Gallery

Los Angeles Times is reporting that KISS singer/bassist Gene Simmons is hoping for a hit in Hollywood Hills, where his scenic canyon retreat just hit the market for $2.2 million. It’ll cap a seven-year stay for the musician; records show he paid $1.45 million for the home in 2013.

Perched at the top of a gated road in Laurel Canyon, the private hideaway takes in sweeping city views from three different levels of decks, as well as a tiered backyard with a dining area down below.

Previous listings show the home once boasted a Midcentury style, but a remodel introduced a more modern feel. Wide-plank floors, gallery white walls and pocketing glass doors fill the sunny, scenic open floor plan.

KISS recently announced the rescheduled dates of their End Of The Road North American tour with David Lee Roth. Ticket holders from the postponed dates will be honored for the news ones. If you’re unable to make the new date, please head here for information on refunds.

Dates:

August

18 - Mansfield, MA - Great Woods

19 - Bangor, ME - Waterfront

21 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall*

22 - Hartford, CT - Meadows

26 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank

28 - Raleigh, NC - Walnut Creek

29 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood

September

1 - Dayton, OH - Nutter Center

2 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob

4 - Tinley Park, IL - The World

5 - Milwaukee, WI - Marcus

17 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight

18 - George, WA - The Gorge

21 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

22 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA

25 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island

26 - Phoenix, AZ - Desert Sky

29 - Austin, TX - 360

October

1 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies

2 - Tulsa, OK - BOK

5 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast

6 - Lafayette, LA - Cajundome

* no David Lee Roth