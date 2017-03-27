GENE SIMMONS Looking For Opening Band At Wizard World Concert

Gene Simmons will play a solo show in St. Louis at the annual Wizard World Comic Convention at the America’s Center on April 8th. And the KISS frontman is in search of an opening band to take the stage prior to his performance, reports fox2now.com.

Hopeful area bands must submit video links to openingact@wizardworld.com, specifying “St. Louis Opening Act” in the subject line, by April 3rd for consideration. Winning bands must be able to perform a set of a minimum of 35 minutes.

Listen to KSHE Radio for the announcement of a winner by Gene Simmons at 2:30pm on April 7th. The winner will also get a phone call and email notification.

Doors open for Wizard World Comic Con: An Evening With Gene Simmons And His Band at 7pm on April 8th. Tickets start at $30, with VIP and meet-and-greet packages available. Click here for further details.

“I’m excited to bring Rock & Roll back to Wizard World Comic Con in 2017,” said Simmons. “It will be great to meet fans and perform for them.”

Video of Simmons and his new band warming up at a private corporate event on March 2nd can be viewed below. The 30 minute clip was posted by Phil Shouse, one of Simmons' guitarists. The clip features the band running through a set that included "I Love It Loud", "Christine Sixteen", "Deuce" and "Cold Gin".