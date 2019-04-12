GENE SIMMONS’ Moneybag Soda Being Sold At Yokes Due To Diehard Fan

Gene Simmons' soda, Money Bag Soda, are now on sale at almost 20 Yokes locations thanks to a diehard fan, reports the YakTriNews.

Earlier this year, Dave Slackman was scrolling through Facebook when he noticed the KISS bandmember adverisiting his soda company. Slackman, who works as a manager at the Yokes in Richland, knew immediately it was a product he wanted in his store.

He reached out to the company who immediately responded back, and they started working to get the sodas in Yokes. Throughout the journey, Slackman was able to meet Simmons twice and attend one of his concerts.

"It means the world of course," Simmons said. "We're nothing without the fans. In fact, that's probably the best thing about KISS. The fans."

