GENE SIMMONS Named CEO Of Canadian Cannabis Company Invictus

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. has announced that rock ’n roll legend and marketing and branding innovator Gene Simmons, co-founder of KISS: America’s #1 Gold Record Award Winning Group of all time, has joined Invictus as Chief Evangelist Officer, reports FinancialBuzz.com.

The partnership involves Simmons’ leadership in a variety of capacities focused on assisting the Company with its public awareness strategy and eventual branding strategy for the recreational market that is anticipated to be legal in Canada in 2018. His responsibilities will include providing marketing counsel, serving as a spokesperson in the media, public appearances and participation in the Company’s annual general meeting and investor meetings, among others.

“Gene Simmons is a branding and merchandising genius, who not only created one of the most iconic bands of all time, but has spent decades building successful brands internationally in various industries,” said Dan Kriznic, Chairman and CEO of Invictus. “Gene will lead marketing initiatives that will help spread the positive messages that dwell at the heart of Invictus in accordance with the strict regulations of Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR), the Food and Drugs Act (FDA) and the Narcotic Control Regulations (NCR)” said Kriznic.

“Values and family are very important to me, and when I first connected with Dan at Invictus, I understood immediately that we enjoyed a shared passion for these key life foundations,” said Gene. “Instead of launching straight into business, we talked about the things that matter the most.”

