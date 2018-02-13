GENE SIMMONS - New Book 27 Due In August

On August 14th, Power House Books will publish the newest book from KISS bassist / vocalist Gene Simmons, titled 27: The Legend And Mythology Of The 27 Club.

The official description of this 250-page hardcover reads:

Beginning in the summer of 1969, a slew of major rock stars all died in quick succession: Brian Jones, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, and Jim Morrison, all hugely influential musicians of their time, passed away, under tragic circumstances, and at exactly 27 years old.



This is how the rumour of the “27 club”—the idea that there is something fateful, myth-worthy, or even cursed about turning 27—began. Since then, the morbid pantheon has continued to grow, now including art prodigy Basquiat (d. 1988), legendary Nirvana frontman, Kurt Cobain (d. 1994), and nu-Blues heroine, Amy Winehouse (d. 2011), among other unforgettable figures. Becoming a member is a perverse privilege, but the cost of entry is dangerously high.



In 27, rock legend Gene Simmons of KISS fame, a man with over 10 million album sales and many-a-story to his name, will serve as our guide to the enigmatic 27 club, examining sex, drugs, and rock’ n’ roll from the inside, and answering our enduring questions… Why do we find ourselves obsessed with the untimely deaths of the famous and the infamous? Is the 27 club just a compelling urban legend? What does age 27 really mean for our most beautiful and damned?