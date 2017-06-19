GENE SIMMONS On Donald Trump's Immigration Policy - "The Pope Said Walls Are Inhumane, Except The Vatican Has A Nice, Big Wall Around It For The Same Reason; They Want To Keep People Out"

KISS co-founder Gene Simmons was in Toronto recently to perform at a sold-out gala for Technion Canada, a fundraising arm of the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa. A portion of the interview conducted by Canadian Jewish News is available below.

Q: What are your thoughts on the climate in the U.S. right now under President Donald Trump’s leadership, as well as the recent terror attacks in the Western world?

Simmons: "It hasn’t been cropping up in America, it’s been cropping up in Europe. And the people of Europe and South America and, of course, the Middle East – the people who live in the countries where they elect officials, if they are lucky enough to be in a democratic system – have to decide for themselves what the immigration policy is. In America, there are almost 12 to 20-million illegal immigrants. I’m not giving you my opinion, but that is either going to continue, or it’s not. There is either going to be a ban on some countries and their immigration, or not. The people are going to have to decide. The Pope said something very astute. He said walls are inhumane and not nice, except the Vatican has a nice, big wall around it for the same reason. They want to keep people out. They don’t want everyone coming in. Isn’t that interesting? How about that?"

