GENE SIMMONS Performs At Gröna Lund In Stockholm; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

On June 2nd, KISS icon Gene Simmons performed at Sweden's famed Gröna Lund amusement park in Stockholm, known for hosting rock shows. Fan filmed video is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Deuce"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Parasite"

"I Love It Loud"

"Unholy" (first verse only)

"Love Theme From Kiss" (partial)

"War Machine"

"She's So European"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"Charisma"

"I"

"Cold Gin"

"Do You Love Me"

"It's My Life"

"Are You Ready"

"Watchin' You"

"Fits Like A Glove"

"Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"

"Christine Sixteen"

The Gene Simmons Band features:

Gene Simmons - vocals, bass

Jeremy Asbrock - guitars, bass

Ryan Cook - guitars

Phil Shouse - guitars

Brent Fitz - drums