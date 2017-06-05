GENE SIMMONS Performs Solo Show In Philadelphia; Video Streaming

Legendary KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons performed with his solo band on June 2nd at the Trocadero Theatre in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, following the Wizard World Comic Con event at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Fan-filmed video footage from the show is available for streaming below.

Gene performed the following setlist:

“Deuce”

“Shout It Out Loud”

“Nothin' To Lose”

“Calling Dr. Love”

“Do You Love Me”

“I Love It Loud”

“Parasite”

“Radioactive”

“Christine Sixteen”

“Sweet & Dirty Love” (live debut)

“Got Love For Sale”

“Cold Gin”

“Charisma”

“Domino”

“Rice Pudding” (Jeff Beck cover)

“Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll”

“Rock And Roll All Nite”