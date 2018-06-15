GENE SIMMONS Performs Vault Track “Are You Ready?” Live In Stockholm; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

KISS icon Gene Simmons and his band performed live in Stockholm on June 2nd. Rhino Records has uploaded pro-shot footage of the track “Are You Ready?”, featured on Gene Simmons’ Vault box set.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Deuce"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Parasite"

"I Love It Loud"

"Unholy" (first verse only)

"Love Theme From Kiss" (partial)

"War Machine"

"She's So European"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"Charisma"

"I"

"Cold Gin"

"Do You Love Me"

"It's My Life"

"Are You Ready"

"Watchin' You"

"Fits Like A Glove"

"Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"

"Christine Sixteen"

The Gene Simmons Band features:

Gene Simmons - vocals, bass

Jeremy Asbrock - guitars, bass

Ryan Cook - guitars

Phil Shouse - guitars

Brent Fitz - drums