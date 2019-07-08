GENE SIMMONS Reveals KISS Have Unreleased Material Ready To Roll; Other Projects Include New Movie (Audio Interview)

This week’s edition of Three Sides Of The Coin features an interview with The Demon himself, KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons, in conversation with British rock writer (Record Collector magazine) and musician (with UK metalheads Black Sheets Of Rain) Rich Davenport.

Simmons discusses what KISS have in store for fans once the current End Of The Road tour concludes, revealing that the band have unreleased material ready to roll in the vaults, and plans for other projects including a movie and “…all kinds of stuff that makes purists furious.”

Says Davenport: “I was offered the chance to interview Gene for Record Collector magazine as the band hit Europe for a series of shows, and as a fan of the band since I was 12 years old, I aimed to ask questions that would appeal to long-serving members of the KISS Army. Gene was cordial and candid about such topics as the band’s reasons for making this tour their last, the possibility of an all-new lineup carrying on the KISS name, his relationship with former guitarist Ace Frehley since Ace got sober, the origins of the bands vast range of collectible merchandise, the early days of Casablanca Records, and the different ways in which KISS is perceived by audiences in different countries around the world. I had a lot more material from Gene than it was possible to include in the feature I wrote, so I contacted the guys at Three Sides Of The Coin, and on this week’s show, they’re airing the full-length audio version, giving you the unexpurgated Thoughts Of Chairman Simmons, on everything from Stevie Wonder to Scooby Doo.”

Tune in here.

An abridged version of the interview appears in the current edition of Record Collector, along with a guide to the top ten KISS collectables, compiled by Ingo Floren, author of The Official Price Guide To KISS Collectibles.

KISS performs next on July 9th Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England. Find the band's complete End Of The Road tour itinerary here.