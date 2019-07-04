GENE SIMMONS Says KISS Bandmates ERIC SINGER And TOMMY THAYER "Show Up On Time, Do The Work And Are Thrilled To Meet The Fans... Other Members, Without Naming Names, Have Been Miserable"

Speaking with The Evening Standard, KISS singer/bassist Gene Simmons discusses the band's End Of The Road tour, and original band members, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss.

“They were as important as any one of us in the early days of the band and they’ve both been invited to come on stage at some point in the tour," says Simmons. "But we couldn’t do the whole thing with them. They’re completely undependable.”

Instead, Simmons and Stanley are performing with the altogether more reliable Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer.

Says Gene: “Eric’s played with everybody: Brian May, Black Sabbath, Alice Cooper, you name it. He and Tommy have a love of labour. They show up on time, do the work and are thrilled to meet the fans. Other members, without naming names, have been miserable.”

Read the complete interview at The Evening Standard.

Find the band's complete End Of The Road tour itinerary here.