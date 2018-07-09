GENE SIMMONS Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit

KISS bassist / vocalist Gene Simmons is trying to put a sexual assault accusation behind him by settling out of court with the alleged victim, reports The Blast.

According to court documents, there was a hearing on July 2nd where the plaintiff’s attorney told the court the parties had reached a settlement. The terms of the settlement are unclear.

The alleged victim originally sued Simmons in December 2017, claiming he had groped her at an opening of his San Bernardino restaurant, Rock & Brews. Simmons denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

