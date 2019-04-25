GENE SIMMONS' Sexual Battery Accuser Wants Case Dismissed With Prejudice

The dishwasher who claimed she was groped by Gene Simmons during the opening of his family restaurant chain wants the case dismissed, and all signs point to a settlement with the rock legend.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Jane Doe filed a request for dismissal Wednesday in Los Angeles. The case was originally filed in December of last year, and the woman claims she was working at a dishwasher at the KISS frontman’s restaurant, Rock & Brews, back in 2016 during the launch party.

The request is asking for the case to be dismissed with prejudice, which means it’s over and done with. The documents don’t say if a settlement was reached, but a request for a dismissal from the plaintiff is indicative that something was worked out between the two parties.

