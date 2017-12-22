GENE SIMMONS' Son NICK In Defence Of His Dad - "I'm Not Gonna Abandon My Father, But I'm Not Gonna Turn A Blind Eye If He Did Something Shitty"; Video

TMZ is reporting that Gene Simmons' son Nick is coming to his Dad's defence, calling him a cheater, egomaniac and sometimes abrasive... but saying he's absolutely not a sexual abuser.

Says TMZ: "Nick Simmons was in WeHo Thursday and sounded off on the sexual assault lawsuit filed against the KISS rocker last week. TMZ broke the story... a woman - who identified herself as Jane Doe - sued Gene last week claiming during an interview in November he forcibly placed her hand on his knee, touched her neck and grabbed her ass. Nick admits his dad has a reputation as somewhat of an asshole... but assures us, he would NEVER do something to a woman against her will."

Watch the video below.

Gene Simmons recently issued a statement proclaiming his innocence against accusations: "Friends, I intend to defend myself against any alleged charges you may have been reading about in the media. For the record, I did not assault the person making these accusations in the manner alleged in the complaint or harm her in any way. I am conferring with my lawyers with the aim of vigorously countering these allegations. And I look forward to my day in court where the evidence will prove my innocence."