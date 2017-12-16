GENE SIMMONS Sued By TV / Radio Broadcaster For "Unwanted, Unwarranted Sexual Advances"

The San Bernadino Sun is reporting that KISS icon Gene Simmons is being sued by a TV and radio broadcaster, claiming he made sexual innuendos during an on-camera interview on November 1st and later groped her buttocks.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges the plaintiff, identified as “Jane Doe,” arrived with her crew at the restaurant, which was celebrating its recent expansion at the casino, to interview Simmons and his longtime KISS bandmate and Rock & Brews co-founder, Paul Stanley.

According to the lawsuit, during the interview, which occurred on a couch in a designated “green room,” Simmons reached over and grabbed the woman’s hand and “forcefully placed it on his knee and held it on his knee.” The lawsuit states the woman immediately removed her hand from Simmons’ knee.

Simmons, the lawsuit states, continued his “unwanted, unwarranted sexual advances” by reaching for the woman’s hand again.

“Defendant Simmons turned standard interview questions into sexual innuendos, which made plaintiff Doe extremely uncomfortable,” according to the lawsuit, noting that Simmons grabbed the woman’s hand again, made a cooing sound and said she “must use lotion” before making another sexual innuendo. He then “forcibly flicked/struck” the woman in the middle of her throat, then provided an “incoherent explanation” for doing it after noticing the woman’s shock, according to the lawsuit.

Read the complete article here.

Simmons has yet to respond to the lawsuit, which was filed on December 15th.