GENE SIMMONS Talks Changing His Mind About Use Of Medicinal Cannabis - "I Would Like To Admit That I Was Judgmental, Arrogant And Uninformed" (Video)

KISS icon Gene Simmons guested on CNBC's Squawk Box for a wide-ranging interview on his business investments, the upcoming KISS tour, his take on unrest in the Middle East, and his views on the medicinal benefits of cannabis. The last topic is of particular interest in that Simmons has always been outspoken on being anti-drug and anti-alcohol, yet back in March it was announced Simmons in the "chief evangelist officer" at Canadian cannabis and fertilizer company, Invictus.

Simmons: "I would like to admit that I was judgmental, arrogant and uninformed, as well as misinformed. I was throwing out the baby out with the bathwater. Cannabis, I found out through doing research and stuff, and I urge everybody to ignore everything I say and find out for yourself; I was astonished to find out the medicinal value. I think all of us need to understand more about this, specifically the legislators, who don't have a clue what they're talking about when they pass legislation. And even recreationally, I have no problem with that. You've got cigarettes, which might give you cancer. It says so right there on the packaging: 'You're a moron. You're playing Russian Roulette with your life.' It says so right there. In Canada, they even have photos of cancerous growths, and people still buy it. That's legal, but cannabis isn't? You're killing me."

