GENE SIMMONS Talks Iconic Signature Axe Bass - "It Came About Because I Noticed Musicians Were Calling Their Instruments 'Axes', So I Designed It And Had One Made"

Speaking with Guitar World, KISS legend Gene Simmons revealed the origins of his iconic Axe bass, as well as discussing why the band is calling it quits with the End Of The Road Tour

Simmons: "The Axe bass came about because I noticed that the musicians were calling their instruments axes, so, freehand, I designed it and had one made, like a literal axe. It looked cool to me, I could swing it like an axe on stage and all of that. It’s not just trademarked as a name, but the body type is also trademarked as an invention. It qualified because form follows function - it’s an invention."

GW: So it’ll never be like a Les Paul shape that anyone can build and copy?

Simmons: "That was stupid on Les Paul and Fender’s parts. They never trademarked it. You know what they did trademark? The headstock. Who gives a fuck about the headstock? Schecter, Yamaha, everyone, can use the Fender bodies and not pay them anything. It shows that they didn’t understand trademark laws. When I think of Gibsons and Fenders I think of those classic body shapes."

GW: This business savvy does seem to set you apart from the generalized view of the rock star.

Simmons: "Well, there’s no excuse - because all the information is free. It’s not just me, but people like Mick Jagger, too. Mick has a degree from the London School of Economics. I love Keith (Richards), but if the Stones were run on his business model... To this day I design and manufacture my own basses, the Axe and the Punisher. Ironically enough musicians, and jazz musicians especially, they call their musical instruments 'axes', but nobody trademarked it. Except this guy sitting in front of you right now!"

KISS recently announced their rescheduled End Of The Road 2020 Latin American dates. The new shows are listed below.

A new Paraguay concert date will be announced soon. Visit kissonline.com/tour for Ultimate, VIP & Ticket information.

New dates:

November

10 - Brasilia, Brazil - Nilson Nelson

12 - Uberlandia, Brazil - Estadio Parque do Sabia

14 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque

15 - Ribeirao Preto, Brazil - Arena Eurobike

17 - Curitiba, Brazil - Pedreira Paulo Leminsky

19 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - venue tba

21 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Costanera Sur

24 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena

28 - Lima, Peru - Arena 1

December

1 - Bogota, Colombia - Movistar Arena

4 - San Jose, Costa Rica - Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica

8 - San Salvador, El Salvador - Estadio Magico Gonzalez