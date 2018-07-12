GENE SIMMONS Talks KISS Special Guests - "They Come On Without Makeup"

KISS bassist / vocalist Gene Simmons has said that if any former members of the band were to make guest appearances on the band's upcoming world tour, they wouldn’t be allowed to wear makeup, reports Ultimate Classic Rock.

It’s been speculated that the road trip – expected to begin in January 2019 – could be the band’s farewell after they trademarked the phrase “The End of the Road.” While Simmons offered the reply “I don’t know” to the question, he did say the idea of former bandmates appearing had crossed their minds.

“We talked about it,” he told Imperiumi in a recent interview (translated by Google). “But we have not decided anything. The problem is, if you bring out special guests, they come on without makeup. You cannot put on the makeup. You’ve been out of the band 20 years. It’s not going to happen.”

Learn more at this location.

In live news, KISS will take the stage on July 14th in Viverio, Spain at Resurrection Fest.