GENE SIMMONS - Three Intimate Conversation Shows Announced For Ontario

Gene Simmons, legendary frontman and co-founder of KISS, one of rock’s most successful and longest-running bands, announces three Ontario appearances this November. After an epic and storied 45-year career, and hot on the heels of End Of The Road, his final world tour with KISS, Gene Simmons sits down with Canadian audiences for an intimate and candid conversation.

Simmons who rose to fame in the ’70s as the blood-spitting, fire-breathing, bass-playing Demon will share his life stories in this tell-all moderated discussion on how he approached his band as a business, stepping up to new opportunities and taking massive risks. The entrepreneur, author, television personality and Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer, who with KISS sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, will unleash his acumen and lay out his secrets on what it takes to climb the ranks to join the wealthy and powerful in his unstoppable and unapologetic style. Audience members will be invited to take part in the conversation through an interactive Question & Answer period that promises to generate an interesting discussion.

Simmons’ three Ontario appearances begin in London on November 6th at The Start.ca Performance Stage at Budweiser Gardens. A stop in Niagara Falls follows on November 8th at The Scotiabank Convention Centre. The final appearance will take place in Peterborough on November 9th at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Information on how to participate in the Q&A will be announced soon! Tickets for the London show go on sale Friday, June 21st at noon EST. Tickets for the Niagara Falls and Peterborough shows go on sale Wednesday, June 26th at 10 AM EST.

Further details can be found here.