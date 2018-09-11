GENE SIMMONS - "Through My Mother's Eyes I Learned The Value Of Life On Earth" (Video)

On August 29th, KISS icon Gene Simmons spoke with Australia's Red Eye Hours about his career, the band's merchandise empire, how the women in his family keep him grounded, and his 94 year-old mother. Check out the interview below.

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley rejoined former bandmate Gene Simmons on stage on August 31st) at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney, Australia. Video of their performance of the KISS classic "Deuce" can be seen below:

Frehley also joined Simmons at his Melbourne show on August 30th. Watch footage of them performing "Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll" and "Rock And Roll All Nite" below: