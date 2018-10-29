GENE SIMMONS To Be Honored At 2018 LAPMF Heroes For Heroes Celebrity Poker Tournament And Party

The 4th Annual Los Angeles Police Memorial Foundation Heroes for Heroes Celebrity Poker Tournament & Casino Party will take place on November 10, 2018 at Avalon Hollywood honoring rock legend Gene Simmons. The hottest stars from TV, Film, Music and Sports along with community VIPs will come together to support the families of LAPD officers who were injured or have fallen in the line of duty.

Simmons is being honored for his above and beyond participation as one of the top celebrity ambassadors at the Cantor Fitzgerald & BGC Partners' annual Charity Days commemorating the 658 friends, colleagues and Eurobroker employees tragically lost on September 11, 2001. On September 11, 2018 Simmons joined licensed brokers on the trading floor, alongside heavyweights like former President Bill Clinton and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair commanding big number sales and trades. The music icon finished the day moving billions of dollars to help charity including, the LAPMF. "I have great respect for our law enforcement, armed forces and first responders. They do jobs the rest of us would never do and when they're in need, it's the least I can do," stated Simmons.

The Heroes for Heroes event will include a distinguished celebrity poker tournament, red carpet arrivals, casino games, delicious food, hand crafted cocktails by Tito's Handmade Vodka, music by Robo Records, Caliber Photoworks photobooth, raffles, live and silent auctions. In addition to dozens of unique and priceless entertainment and sports memorabilia in the auctions, guests will have the chance to win a seat at the 2019 PokerStars Caribbean Adventure Main Event, one-on-one poker lesson with poker icon, Daniel Negreanu, attend a training session with MMA champion Tito Ortiz & tickets to Liddell vs Ortiz3 (November 24 at the Forum), dinner with baseball legend Tommy Lasorda, the coveted Gene Simmons VAULT collection set, LAPD airship ride, LAPD SWAT Training Day, Training at the Emergency Vehicle Operation Center to learn pursuit and pit maneuver and more.

MMA Champion Tito Ortiz shared, "This is the best charity poker tournament! I should be training for my fight (Liddel vs Oritz 3) but I can't miss this. I'm always willing to support the men and women of the LAPD in their time of need … And I want to win this and go back to the PokerStars Caribbean Adventure!"

PokerStars, the world's largest online poker operator and a part of The Stars Group Inc., has been the event's biggest supporter since its inception in 2013 with the late, great host James Gandolfini. The winner of the 2018 Heroes for Heroes poker tournament will head to PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, one of the most prestigious poker events across the globe held at the Atlantis Resort and Casino on Paradise Island in January 2019 where participants will have the chance to win industry prestige and millions of dollars.

Joining the Stars Group as major 2018 supporters are Producer Randall Emmett of Emmett Furla Films and Movie Pass Films. Emmett is best known for producing 2 Guns, Lone Survivor, and Silence. Honoree Gene Simmons' MoneyBag Sodas. Simmons exclaimed, "MoneyBag Sodas are made only with the most elite of ingredients. This is Soda Royalty!"

Additional Sponsors include: AXON, Retired Fire & Police Association, Los Angeles Police Protective League, Los Angeles Police Relief Association, AFLAC, Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union, Milken Family Foundation, Peter O'Malley, Los Angeles Police Revolver & Athletic Association, Lewis, Marenstein, Wicke, Sherwin & Lee LLP, Park Regency Realty, US Cryotherapy Studio City, Palms Casino Resort & Spa.

Industry expert and #1 celebrity poker liaison, Traci Szymanski stated, "This is my favorite celebrity poker tournament worldwide! The diversity of celebrities that come out to support is very unique. The lineage of hosts throughout the years is uncomparable to any other poker event out there.

Guests expected to attend this year include: Honoree Gene Simmons, Board of Directors member Jerry West, Longtime supporters Luke Wilson, Dennis Quaid, Tito Ortiz, Tommy Lasorda and over 50 celebrities.

