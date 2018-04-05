GENE SIMMONS To Bring The Vault Experience To Cleveland Rock Hall

Cleveland Scene reports that Gene Simmons, who recently released Gene Simmons: The Vault Experience, a collection of 10 CDs featuring 150 previously unreleased tracks, an “In Gene We Trust” oversized commemorative coin and a deluxe book containing more than 160-pages of unseen photos, will roll into Cleveland's Rock Hall on Saturday, April 28th, for a meet and greet that’s part of his 50th Anniversary in Rock tour.

The event, which begins at 10:30 AM, will include a “songs & stories” session, during which Simmons and special guests will welcome fans as a group and share 50 years’ worth of anecdotes.

Read more at clevescene.com.

On March 24th, Simmons brought his Vault Experience to New York City, and revealed that original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley will support the Gene Simmons Band for upcoming five shows in Australia. Dates will be confirmed soon. Check out the clip below.