GENE SIMMONS To Perform At Five Wizard World Comic Con 2017 Events

According to Philly.com, as part of a new venture, KISS bassist Gene Simmons will perform An Evening With Gene Simmons And His Band, and attend five 2017 Wizard World Comic Con events as a star attraction. Simmons will also hold meet & greets, sign autographs and host Q&A sessions.

Dates are as follows:

Cleveland, OH - March 18-19

St. Louis, IL - April 8-9

Philadelphia, PA - June 2-3

Chicago, IL - August 26-27

Austin, TX - November 17-18

For Wizard World event information go to this location.

KISS Kruise VII will be sailing out of New Orleans to Costa Maya and Cozumel on Norwegian Pearl from November 5th - 10th, 2017.

Join the pre-sale for your chance to book before the event goes on sale to the public. Those who book during the pre-sale will receive a limited edition KISS Navy Salute Scarf prior to sailing. This comfortable, lightweight scarf can be worn all year long and is the perfect way to salute your KISS Navy Leaders. Whether you're wearing it around your neck or holding high above your head for all to see, it’s a great way to show your passion, love and dedication for the best band in the world - the one and only KISS!

Once you join, you’ll be emailed booking details and an Earliest Booking Time around January 16th. Learn more about how booking times are determined.

Please Note: Being a part of the pre-sale does not guarantee cabins will be left for purchase when it’s your time to book. The hope is to accommodate everyone that wants to join this experience. In the case of a sell out, they will create a wait list for those still interested in booking upon any cabin cancellations.

Say organizers: “Each year’s experience is unique and we can’t wait to share more details soon!”

KISS Kruise VI recap video: