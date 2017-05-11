GENE SIMMONS To Release New Book, On Power, In November 2017

KISS icon Gene Simmons recently guested on The Ride With JMV on 107.5/1070 The Fan and revealed he will release a new book entitled On Power this November. According to Simmons the book is about "how everybody can make more money and actually become relatively rich."

Simmons released his book, Me, Inc.: Build An Army Of One, Unleash Your Inner Rock God, Win In Life And Business in 2014. The official press release for Me, Inc.:

In Me, Inc., the marketing and finance wizard Gene Simmons gives aspiring entrepreneurs the critical tools they need to succeed. Simmons teaches you how to build a solid business strategy, harness the countless tools available in the digital age, network like hell, and be the architect for the business entity that is you. Inspired by The Art of War, Me, Inc. is organized around thirteen specific, easy-to-understand principles for success, drawn from Simmons's own triumphs and failures. From finding the confidence necessary to get started, to surrounding yourself with the right people, to knowing when to pull the plug and when to double-down, these principles can help you attain the freedom and wealth of your dreams.