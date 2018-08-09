GENE SIMMONS - Venue Change Announced For Upcoming Melbourne Show Featuring ACE FREHLEY As Support

On March 24th, KISS icon Gene Simmons brought his Vault Experience to New York City. He revealed that original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley will support the Gene Simmons Band for upcoming five shows in Australia.

As Gene Simmons’ Australian tour with Ace Frehley looms ever closer, fans are advised that the Melbourne venue has changed. They will now perform live at Melbourne’s Festival Hall on August 30th.

The schedule is as follows:

August

28 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre - Adelaide, Australia

30 - Festival Hall - Melbourne, Australia

31 - Enmore Theatre - Syndey, Australia

September

1 - Tivoli Theatre - Brisbane, Australia

Ticket information is available .